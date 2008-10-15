Keep Your Fruits And Veggies Fresh With Proper Storage

Domestic weblog Divine Caroline puts together a handy chart to help you keep your fruits and vegetables fresh by knowing the proper storage procedure for each perishable. It's a nice cheatsheet for those of us who don't know which fruits are ethylene producers or which veggies should stay in a paper bag. Photo by phoosh.
