Keep iTunes 8 From Starting Filenames With Track Numbers

Mac OS X only: By default, when you have iTunes set to automatically organize your music library, it saves the files in an /Artist/Album/Track # Song Title.mp3 format. But, if you don't want that track number stuck in the beginning of your music file names automatically, a quick preference change in iTunes 8 will remove it. Macworld explains that you can fire up Terminal, and type the following commands:

defaults write com.apple.iTunes create-filenames-with-disknumber -bool FALSE
defaults write com.apple.iTunes create-filenames-with-tracknumber -bool FALSE

Then, uncheck iTunes' "Keep iTunes Music Folder Organized" preference, apply, and then re-check that option. At that point iTunes 8 will rename all your music files sans track number prefix. Of course, a backup to your collection before letting iTunes do its thing is prudent, just in case the big rename goes awry. How do you name and organise your music? Or do you not even think about it? Let us know in the comments.

Prevent iTunes 8 from adding track numbers to filenames [Macworld]

