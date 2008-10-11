Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

JPEGCrops Makes Bulk Cropping Images A Breeze


Windows only: If you need to crop a lot of JPEG images in a hurry, JPEGCrops is an invaluable freeware tool. Almost every image program offers the ability to crop images, resize them, and oftentimes do both in bulk. JPEGCrops stands out by allowing you to set the crop for each picture using a thumbnail system. Then, once you have set your specific crop for each photo it will batch crop and resize a set of image files. The cropping is lossless as JPEGCrops crops without repacking the file but instead discarding the data that is cut away without re-compression. JPEGCrops offers a host of preset file sizes you can crop to such as standard print and screen sizes.

Adding a crop size is easy in JPEGCrops is easy; I added a 320x240 size to crop pictures for the photo album on my phone. Additional features include having a golden rule and rule of thirds grid imposed over your photo to aid in cropping, cropping by ratio instead of fixed size, and the ability to bulk resize without cropping at all. If you read our recent post about rules for computing happiness and simplicity, JPEGCrops fulfils rule #2 of computing happiness "Use software that does one thing well." For more information about cropping, check out how to crop your pictures for maximum impact. JPEGCrops is a free download for Windows only.

JPEGCrops [ekot.de]

Comments

  • sloonark Guest

    A little buggy. Some photos I loaded showed up as blank white.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles