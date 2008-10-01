iTuny Adds iTunes Controls To Launchy

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: iTuny is a free plug-in for popular application launcher Launchy that controls music playback and so much more. Once installed, iTuny adds several actions to Launchy that allow you to play, pause, stop, or advance playback, which alone is a nice start. iTuny doesn't stop there, though; you can also rate songs, show track info, set the volume, search your library, create new playlists, display album art, post to Twitter, and more. iTuny also integrates with previously mentioned Snarl to display notifications when you invoke iTuny commands via Launchy. The installation and setup are a little confusing, so keep reading for a closer look at how it works.

First, to install iTuny, run iTunes Control.exe from the unzipped download (I grabbed the latest version from this post). You're given the option to choose where iTuny installs (though the installer doesn't exactly explained that to you); I chose Launchy Utilities for both location options.

Once you've done that, iTuny is officially installed and ready to go. However, if you want to use some of the advanced features—like Snarl or Twitter support—you need to run the iTuny config. To do so, just invoke the iTunes Config command in Launchy.

To enable Snarl support, just tick the Snarl checkbox. If you want to post to Twitter or Pownce—which updates with a "Listening: Song - Artist (Album)" message—just enter your username and password for the service of your choice.

iTuny may be a touch confusing to get up and running (be sure to take a look at the README that comes with the download to get a better understanding of what commands are at your disposal), but if you're a Launchy lover and iTunes is your default music player, the iTuny plug-in is a must have.

