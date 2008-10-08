Is The Standalone Inkjet Printer Finally Dead?

Canon today released its half-yearly Canon Digital Lifestyle Index, which suggests that Australians spent $2.4 billion on technology in the first half of this year. A ton of that was on big-screen TVs (hello Beijing!), but there's also some areas where we're spending less:

The latest CDLI also reveals categories in decline, including DVD players with their already high household penetration rate, and single-function inkjet printers in the face of high multi-function device growth.

Given that even the cheapie printer that came with my last notebook included a scanner, it seems to me that single-function inkjet printers have reached the end of their working life. Admittedly, there's still single-function photo printers, but at the prices charged to get photos printed professionally, they don't make much economic sense. Do you still find a non-multi-function inkjet useful? Share your thoughts in the comments. If you want to get more out of your printer, check out our top 10 printable paper productivity tools.