iReadFast Speed Reader

Mac OS X only: Speed read through text on your Mac with iReadFast, a simple app that you paste text into so it can play it back at a speed you set. iReadFast simply flashes the text, one word at a time, in a single screen. Sound seizure-inducing? Maybe, but it also saves your eyes work.

Unlike normal reading this simple system frees our brain from the work of positioning the eyes word by word and keeping track of the point reached, mechanical operations which normally limit our reading speed. With iReadFast our brain can focus on the text comprehension because scanning the words is now work of the program (no more need to move the eyes) and it is no longer necessary to keep track of the reached point.

Using iReadFast you can adjust the WPM (Words Per Minute) speed that the app displays the text back to you. Though the flashing can feel distracting, it is easier on the eyes to read in place, so to speak. See more about Rapid Serial Visual Presentation at Wikipedia, and get the same functionality in Firefox using the Reasy extension. iReadFast is a free download for Mac only. Thanks, John!