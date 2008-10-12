Inventory Your Home Storage

You just know you have some obscure, need-it-twice-a-year item, like a camping lantern or holiday wrapping paper stashed away somewhere—but where the heck did you put it? The Unclutterer blog recommends a system for creating a permanent storage inventory so you know what you've stored where. In short, number and photograph all the items you've got stowed away in boxes in the basement, and enter them into an Excel spreadsheet, with links to the digital photos on your hard drive. Store a paper copy of each box list in the box itself, and then somewhere off-site, for insurance purposes. This is one of those "I know I should do this" projects that would make finding stuff—and dealing in case of a disaster—so much easier. A quicker way might be just uploading the photos to Flickr, setting them to private, and using tags to note where each item is. How have you kept track of what stuff you have and where it is? Let us know in the comments. Photo by tracyhunter.