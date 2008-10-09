Integrate Remember The Milk's To-Do Cow With Google Reader

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox with Greasemonkey: The Remember The Milk Cow in Google Reader Greasemonkey script integrates web-based to-do list application Remember the Milk with popular newsreader Google Reader. After installing the user script and reload Google Reader, you'll notice RTM's cow-head icon next to items in Google Reader. Clicking the link opens a RTM mobile window with the item's title, the URL for the post, and a default tag ('website') already filled in. This handy little addition to Google Reader makes it easy to create a to-do or reminder from something you just read, and if you're already using the previously mentioned RTM in Gmail extension, you're Google account just integrated that much more with your to-do list. Thanks wavetheory!

Remember the Milk Cow in Google Reader [Forgot the Milk]

