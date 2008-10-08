Instant Eyedropper Identifies Pixel Colours For Faster Design

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Eyedropper.jpg Windows only: Instant Eyedropper is a simple system tray tool that can identify the colour of any pixel on screen — a useful trick if you're designing a web site or performing other graphics-related tasks. Just drag the tray icon to the part of the screen whose colour you want to copy, and release. Instant Eyedropper copies the colour code for that pixel onto your clipboard (you can choose from a range of formats), ready for use in your HTML editor or graphics program. This is a simple one-task tool, but if you're trying to experiment with different colour schemes it could save you a lot of hassle. Instant Eyedropper is a free download for Windows users. Thanks Chris A!

    I use a little app called 'Faststone Capture' for this, among other things. It also does screen capturing of the whole screen, specific windows, or a draggable area, it has an on-screen ruler and a magnifier that you can drag around the screen. And of course, a colour picker like you mentioned. Best of all, you can setup a keyboard shortcut to instantiate each of these functions. A web-developers dream!

    I swear by Pixie : http://www.nattyware.com/pixie.html tells you the colour currently under your cursor and has a shortcut key to copy that colour to your clipboard. It's simple and unobtrusive and behaves similarly to the Mac's Digital Colour meter tool.

    I'll chime in with another free alternative: ColorPic, by Iconico. What I like best is, I can easily create custom color palettes and save them. http://www.iconico.com/colorpic/

