InSSIDer Detects Wireless Networks

Windows only: Free applicaiton inSSIDer scans networks within reach of your computer's Wi-Fi antenna, tracks signal strength over time, and determines their security settings (included whether or not they're password-protected). Previously mentioned NetStumbler has long been a favourite for this sort of functionality, but it doesn't work well with Vista or 64-bit XP. inSSIDer, on the other hand, works like a charm on both Vista and XP, and it's open-source to boot. This must-have for hunting down Wi-Fi networks on the road is free, Windows only, requires .NET 2.0.
