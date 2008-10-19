Inspire Kids To Get Ready For School Early With A Checklist



Lately in my house we've been having trouble getting kids ready for school on time. As the school year months drag on, this becomes a more normal complaint for many of you parents out there. As such we've tried just about everything to get the kids to follow directions and be ready on time. As I observed my kids getting ready one week, I noticed their methods were not consistent. I wondered what would happen if we added some structure to the getting ready process. By creating a visual template, they will be able to see what they're supposed to do each and every day in order to be on time for school. I came up with a template for my kids that lets them check off for each day each step in the getting ready process (pictured above).

My kids seem to love checking off items and at the end of the week, I trade a completed checklist for $2.00—so they get a bonus. So far, we haven't been late for school once and my wife and I have had much more relaxed mornings as a result.

You can download this template in Microsoft Word format and edit it anyway you like to inspire your kids to get ready in the morning. Let me know your results in the comments below.