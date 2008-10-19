Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Inspire Kids To Get Ready For School Early With A Checklist


Lately in my house we've been having trouble getting kids ready for school on time. As the school year months drag on, this becomes a more normal complaint for many of you parents out there. As such we've tried just about everything to get the kids to follow directions and be ready on time. As I observed my kids getting ready one week, I noticed their methods were not consistent. I wondered what would happen if we added some structure to the getting ready process. By creating a visual template, they will be able to see what they're supposed to do each and every day in order to be on time for school. I came up with a template for my kids that lets them check off for each day each step in the getting ready process (pictured above).

My kids seem to love checking off items and at the end of the week, I trade a completed checklist for $2.00—so they get a bonus. So far, we haven't been late for school once and my wife and I have had much more relaxed mornings as a result.

You can download this template in Microsoft Word format and edit it anyway you like to inspire your kids to get ready in the morning. Let me know your results in the comments below.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles