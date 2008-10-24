Inquisitor Adds Auto-Suggest To Your Browser's Search Box

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac/Linux: Search plug-in Inquisitor adds new functionality to your web browser's search box, incorporating attractive autocompletion of your search, tailored results, and customizable search engines. Once available only for Safari, Inquisitor just released a Firefox extension and Internet Explorer plug-in to bring the same functionality to whichever browser you're most comfortable with. Recently acquired by the folks at Yahoo, you can still use Google as your default search engine if you prefer. Inquisitor tailors your results to what it thinks you might be interested based on previous searches.

We've already seen similar tools, like CyberSearch (which does autocomplete from your AwesomeBar) or even Google Chrome's autosuggest from the location bar, but Inquisitor's good looks, smart behaviour, and nice keyboard shortcuts make it an intriguing option. Inquisitor is a free download, works wherever Firefox, IE, or Safari do. Be sure to check the demo video for a quick overview of what you can expect. If you're a Firefox user, go get it from this link, since the link on the Inquisitor page takes you to an experimental listing that requires you to log in before downloading.

Inquisitor

