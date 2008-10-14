Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Indexer Status Gadget Lets You Control Windows Vista Indexing

IndexStatusGadget.jpgWindows Vista only: The built-in search feature is one of the more useful aspects of Windows Vista, but the need to constantly update the file index is often seen as creating a performance hit. Switching off indexing altogether isn't a wise idea (it's needed for apps like Outlook, for instance). The MS-developed Indexer Status Gadget gives you more insight into how the indexing process works, showing how many items on your machine Windows still needs to index, letting you stop and start the indexing process if you want those to temporarily reclaim those processor cycles, or letting the indexer run full tilt rather than its default behaviour of slowing down when you're performing other tasks on your PC. Indexer Status Gadget is a free download for Windows Vista only, runs inside Windows Sidebar.

Indexer Status Gadget [via Engineering Windows 7]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles