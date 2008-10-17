iGoogle Updates, Adds Full-Screen Canvas View

We previewed the new iGoogle with support for full-screen gadgets months ago and showed you what full-screen Gmail looks like, but now Google has officially rolled out the new and improved iGoogle to regular old accounts. The new full-screen feature—called canvas view—lets you toggle between viewing your gadgets in collapsed or full-screen form. Not every gadget has canvas support yet, but Google does offer up some of the best:

For a look at more gadgets built to work with the new iGoogle update, check out their full list here. It's not mentioned in the Official Google Blog post, but Google Reader has even added its own killer iGoogle gadget. It looks almost exactly like Google Reader proper and even supports Google Reader keyboard shortcuts. (I'm sold!)

If you give the new look a try, let's hear how you like it—and which canvas gadgets stand out to you—in the comments.