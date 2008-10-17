Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

iGoogle Updates, Adds Full-Screen Canvas View

We previewed the new iGoogle with support for full-screen gadgets months ago and showed you what full-screen Gmail looks like, but now Google has officially rolled out the new and improved iGoogle to regular old accounts. The new full-screen feature—called canvas view—lets you toggle between viewing your gadgets in collapsed or full-screen form. Not every gadget has canvas support yet, but Google does offer up some of the best:

  • News - New gadgets from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post give me full-page views of what's new in the world. Nice.
  • Games - The Sudoku gadget lets me play thousands of full-page Sudoku puzzles without squinting at 6-point type. The GoComics gadget gives me my fix of Garfield and Doonesbury and lets me choose from all of their other comics. I've also spent many coffee breaks browsing through videos from YouTube and CurrentTV.
  • Google stuff - The new Gmail gadget lets me read my full email and perform simple actions like send or reply to emails without leaving iGoogle.

For a look at more gadgets built to work with the new iGoogle update, check out their full list here. It's not mentioned in the Official Google Blog post, but Google Reader has even added its own killer iGoogle gadget. It looks almost exactly like Google Reader proper and even supports Google Reader keyboard shortcuts. (I'm sold!)

If you give the new look a try, let's hear how you like it—and which canvas gadgets stand out to you—in the comments.

iGoogle
What's new with iGoogle? [Official Google Blog]
iGoogle launches Reader integration [Official Google Reader Blog]

Comments

  • Keegan Guest

    I hate the new interface. I think it is obbsurd that google is forcing it on existing users. There should be an option to turn it on or off.

    I hate the new interface largely due to the left tabs throwing the whole design off center. And what's with the absence of minimize buttons. To minimize a gadget you have to enter a drop down menu. WTF google. How about some thought for usability and simplicity. The google name used to represent that but these days google has turned into nothing more than a power hungry company. Appologies for bad spelling. I am currently on an iPhone :D

    0
  • ThePeopleGeek Guest

    I was opted into this test early and hated it. Today I still hate it. I have a 3 19" wide desktop and iGoogle is wasting 20% of it. The secret opt out is now turned off as well. Google thinks it will be something I will learn to like. Wasted desktop space is an aquired taste I guess.
    Crappy work Google,
    ThePeopleGeek

    0
  • Anony Guest

    yup. this new layout SUCKS.

    0
  • James Guest

    They havn't updated the Google Apps for your domain start pages yet, so you can still use the old interface if you have a domain.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles