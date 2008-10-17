iGoogle Updates, Adds Full-Screen Canvas View

We previewed the new iGoogle with support for full-screen gadgets months ago and showed you what full-screen Gmail looks like, but now Google has officially rolled out the new and improved iGoogle to regular old accounts. The new full-screen feature—called canvas view—lets you toggle between viewing your gadgets in collapsed or full-screen form. Not every gadget has canvas support yet, but Google does offer up some of the best:
- News - New gadgets from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post give me full-page views of what's new in the world. Nice.
- Games - The Sudoku gadget lets me play thousands of full-page Sudoku puzzles without squinting at 6-point type. The GoComics gadget gives me my fix of Garfield and Doonesbury and lets me choose from all of their other comics. I've also spent many coffee breaks browsing through videos from YouTube and CurrentTV.
- Google stuff - The new Gmail gadget lets me read my full email and perform simple actions like send or reply to emails without leaving iGoogle.
For a look at more gadgets built to work with the new iGoogle update, check out their full list here. It's not mentioned in the Official Google Blog post, but Google Reader has even added its own killer iGoogle gadget. It looks almost exactly like Google Reader proper and even supports Google Reader keyboard shortcuts. (I'm sold!)
If you give the new look a try, let's hear how you like it—and which canvas gadgets stand out to you—in the comments.
I hate the new interface. I think it is obbsurd that google is forcing it on existing users. There should be an option to turn it on or off.
I hate the new interface largely due to the left tabs throwing the whole design off center. And what's with the absence of minimize buttons. To minimize a gadget you have to enter a drop down menu. WTF google. How about some thought for usability and simplicity. The google name used to represent that but these days google has turned into nothing more than a power hungry company. Appologies for bad spelling. I am currently on an iPhone :D