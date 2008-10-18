iGoogle Sidebar Collapse Removes The New iGoogle Sidebar

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox with Greasemonkey: The iGoogle Sidebar Collapse Greasemonkey script toggles the visibility of the new iGoogle sidebar with the click of your mouse or with a user-defined keyboard shortcut. We gave you a closer look at the new iGoogle with canvas view yesterday, but many people aren't happy with it. You main complaint: The new sidebar eats up a substantial chunk of screen real estate. iGoogle Sidebar Collapse reclaims that stolen space, collapsing and expanding the sidebar at your will. Thanks Nicholas!

Rockmaster's iGoogle Sidebar Collapse [Userscripts.org]

Comments

  • Gloria Guest

    if it's not broken, don't fix it! These changes are so stupid. the fetures I used most are gone and now I have twice the fetures I could care less about. I would like to open the google home page and see how many email messages I have without the person next to me at work seeing a preview of my somtimes very personal notes from friends. I may soon stop usgling google all together if these changes are not corrected.

    0
  • stu Guest

    All you asking how to get rid of the description text, its in the options somewhere. I forget where since my iGoogle keeps reverting to Classic...

    0
  • JohnB Guest

    For Firefox users, another option is to use the "Stylish" extension and the following userstyle. It will hide the dreaded iGoogle left sidebar *altogether*:

    https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/2108

    http://userstyles.org/styles/11365

    best,
    JohnB

    0
  • Richy C Guest

    Super iGoogle is an extension for Chrome, Firefox and Opera which will do this and more! Plus it stays up-to-date when Google messes with the page. Get it here: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/ncindhlccodninkgiofmmjdidmcmllhd

    0

