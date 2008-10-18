iGoogle Sidebar Collapse Removes The New iGoogle Sidebar

Firefox with Greasemonkey: The iGoogle Sidebar Collapse Greasemonkey script toggles the visibility of the new iGoogle sidebar with the click of your mouse or with a user-defined keyboard shortcut. We gave you a closer look at the new iGoogle with canvas view yesterday, but many people aren't happy with it. You main complaint: The new sidebar eats up a substantial chunk of screen real estate. iGoogle Sidebar Collapse reclaims that stolen space, collapsing and expanding the sidebar at your will. Thanks Nicholas!