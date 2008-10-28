IDrive Backs Up Your Work Online, 2GB Free Storage

Windows/Mac only: With two gigabytes of free online storage, IDrive offers a cheap option for remote backup of critical files for your computer. Download the client for Windows or Mac, select the files you want to keep backed up, and IDrive will automatically begin uploading them to the company's servers over an SSL-encrypted connection. Then it will monitor your computer for changes to files and folders and connect every ten minutes to update your backup. You can also set a bandwidth throttle to make sure you aren't choking your internet connection during the workday. IDrive Basic is a free Windows or Mac download with 2GB of storage. IDrive Pro offers 150GB of backup storage for $US4.95 a month or $US49.50 a year. Thanks, PetrinaGabulous!