iBackup Schedules Advanced OS X Backup

Mac OS X only: Free application iBackup is an advanced backup utility featuring support for everything from run-of-the-mill files to application preferences. That means backing up important files or Dock settings is as simple as checking a few boxes. The application can connect to a server (AFP or SMB) for off-site backups, and it makes it simple to schedule your backups with advanced functionality. (For example, you can have iBackup run scripts before a backup starts and after it completes.) Yes, Time Machine is probably the simplest backup solution out there, but iBackup is a great option if you want more control over how your backups are handled. iBackup is freeware, Mac OS X only; donations are accepted.