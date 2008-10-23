Hyperspaces Supercharges Leopard's Spaces

Mac OS X only: Hyperspaces adds several simple but useful customisation features to OS X Leopard's built-in virtual desktop tool, Spaces. With Hyperspaces, you can set different wallpapers to different desktops, name you desktops, create a handful of keyboard shortcuts (including shortcuts to jump directly to a specific space), and much more. If you're already a fan of Spaces, Hyperspaces is a must-have addition. The program is developed by the same guy who created previously mentioned VirtueDesktops—an incredible virtual desktop app that pre-dated Spaces—so you can bet this one will continue to add great features. Hyperspaces is currently a free download (you'll need to pony up $US13 if you want to customise more than two spaces), requires Mac OS X 10.5.3 or higher.