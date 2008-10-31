Hushie Finds, Plays, And Lets You Save Songs

Music search engine Hushie scours the web to find MP3s for your listening enjoyment. The search interface and results are similar to previously reviewed MixTurtle, but while you can't build a playlist with Hushie like you can with MixTurtle you can save the music you find there. Listen to the song immediately or right click and save the file for later playback.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink