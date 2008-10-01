How To Watch Videos On Hulu From Anywhere

Hulu may carry lots of up-to-date US programming, but if you're sitting at a computer outside the States, you're locked out of the fun. The quick, straightforward video above details how to access Hulu videos from anywhere using previously mentioned Hotspot Shield to create a quick proxy that makes Hulu think you're browsing from the US. The video focuses on Hulu, but the method should work for pretty much any US-only site.