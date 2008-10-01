How To Watch Videos On Hulu From Anywhere

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Hulu may carry lots of up-to-date US programming, but if you're sitting at a computer outside the States, you're locked out of the fun. The quick, straightforward video above details how to access Hulu videos from anywhere using previously mentioned Hotspot Shield to create a quick proxy that makes Hulu think you're browsing from the US. The video focuses on Hulu, but the method should work for pretty much any US-only site.

Comments

  • sikosis @Sikosis

    Been there done that ... and it doesn't work. It's too slow for video streaming.

  • liam Guest

    I've tried it and it works fine for me. Also works for pandora

  • willhem busch Guest

    Agree, started out ok then got slower and slower, now unwatchable !

  • dan Guest

    hotspotshield has a bandwidth limit.. i think it was just lowered to something like 10gb a month.

    works great for me and has for awhile but ive noticed its a lot slower during the day

  • Sophy Guest

    Since the "update" of HOTSPOT SHIELD, the server is now located in London... so I can´t watch any US shows in HULU.com .
    Can anyone please write another soft recommendation

    Thanks!

  • JC Guest

    What can Linux / Ubuntu users use?

  • dfgh Guest

    It still works for me.
    Btw the bandwith limit is 3GB/month

  • Tom Guest

    Check out http://alwaysvpn.com/ . It's another free ad supported vpn provider.

  • phil Guest

    http://3click.tv works in Australia- and the rest of the world- more shows (complete seasons!) no ads, better stream quality- ROCKS!

  • Andreas Guest

    http://alwaysvpn.com is not free but pre-charges users for certain bandwidth packages..

  • Devin Lamb Guest

    Agree with Phil: 3click.TV hands down- they are streaming to iPhones now and loading tons of new shows.

    I just wish I could come up with a set top box/Media center solution to use in conjunction with 3click. Their streams are in MP4- anyone anyone know of something that would play this? Wireless preferably...

  • steve Guest

    hotspot shield recently stopped working for me with hulu, looks like hulu can detect it now :( anyone knows other free options? i tried a free trial on monkeyvpn.com and it worked fine, could even stream the few HD streams on hulu smooth, but not sure i'm ready to plunk down the 10$ monthly, so what do you guys use now?

  • ar Guest

    same thing , hot spot shield still working on thedailyshow.com but not on hulu since 2weeks

  • BA Guest

    What can Linux / Ubuntu users use?

  • Marty Guest

    If you're using linux.. you have better things to do than watch Hulu..

    So is hotspotshield out of the question now?

  • Johnny Woo Guest

    No longer works on Hulu. You'll get a message saying that you are trying to watch Hulu using an anonymous proxy tool.

  • aristideau Guest

    Forget all that proxy stuff and paid services, just go to justin.tv for all you streaming goodness

  • Yes Guest

    Ahaa! Hulu does not spot hotspotshield IF you use it on mac!

  • Kur Guest

    I need to be in america to watch the instructional video to learn how to watch videos outside of america. FML

  • swift3vic Guest

    This article has been here a while - anyone have success with this these days? I can get around the IP block by:

    -using an SSH tunnel to a VPS
    -using two types of VPN through strongVPN.com

    BUT I just can't get the bandwidth to watch Hulu reliably.

    Does the ISP that you use make a difference? I'm with TPG

  • Aaron Guest

    Use ninjavideo.net its workd

  • shlomo Guest

    ditto, Ahaa! Hulu does not spot hotspotshield IF you use it on mac

  • Worgasm Guest

    Thank You... Thank you so much...

  • Phil Guest

    Does it work for other u.s only websites? like oxygen.com?

