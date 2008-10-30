Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

How To Upgrade Ubuntu Using BitTorrent

Every time a new Ubuntu release hits servers, so do thousands of Ubuntu users aching to get their hands on the latest and greatest release. The influx of traffic generally causes server crashes, which means you have to wait that much longer to upgrade. To help you avoid this problem altogether, the TorrentFreak weblog details how to use BitTorrent to upgrade to the newest release—Intrepid Ibex—set to release in a day or two. When everything's all said and done, you can still upgrade using apt-get dist-upgrade—it'll just handle the update over BitTorrent instead of hitting the Ubuntu servers, so your update should run much more smoothly. Want to know what to expect from the upgrade? Check out our first look at Intrepid Ibex.

Use BitTorrent to Upgrade to Ubuntu 'Intrepid Ibex' [TorrentFreak]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles