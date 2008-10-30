How To Upgrade Ubuntu Using BitTorrent

Every time a new Ubuntu release hits servers, so do thousands of Ubuntu users aching to get their hands on the latest and greatest release. The influx of traffic generally causes server crashes, which means you have to wait that much longer to upgrade. To help you avoid this problem altogether, the TorrentFreak weblog details how to use BitTorrent to upgrade to the newest release—Intrepid Ibex—set to release in a day or two. When everything's all said and done, you can still upgrade using apt-get dist-upgrade —it'll just handle the update over BitTorrent instead of hitting the Ubuntu servers, so your update should run much more smoothly. Want to know what to expect from the upgrade? Check out our first look at Intrepid Ibex.