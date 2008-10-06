Taking any kind of photo at night isn't easy, but especially when you're camera's pointed towards the heavens. When you want to start capturing your star-gazing on film (or, er, memory card), check out Wired's How-To Wiki's guide to photographing the stars. Photo by DJMcCrady.
How To Photograph Stars In The Nighttime Sky
I love the night sky. I saw a satellite for the first time in my life about a week ago.