How To Navigate By The Night Sky

Video tutorial web site Tinkernut offers a quick introductory video to navigating by the stars. The video actually re-examines a step-by-step from previously mentioned QuietBay, but the video format packages the ideas nicely. The guide only covers the basics—like finding the North Star—but if you're a novice to the stars, it's a nice introduction. On the other hand, if you're an old hand at navigating the night sky, let's hear your more advanced tips in the comments.