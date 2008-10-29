How To Customise Your Outlook Calendar View

Microsoft's Outlook Team Blog kicks off a series on making Outlook your main working environment by noting how you can customise the calendar view. Say it's Thursday and you want to see what's on for the next seven days: week view is no good because the days are split, but month view may not offer enough detail. The secret is to hold down Ctrl and select the days you want (which don't even have to be consecutive) in the date picker in the top-left corner. The method isn't perfect — you can't pick across multiple months — but it's a handy way to see just the entries you want. Something not mentioned in the post: there are some less-than-entirely-intuitive keyboard shortcuts for switching between standard calendar views (Ctrl-Alt-1 for day view, Ctrl-Alt-2 for weekday view, Ctrl-Alt-3 for week view, or Ctrl-Alt-4 for month view).