Manic traffic, expensive petrol and the perceived idiocy of other drivers can often make a stint in the car seem like torture. At the BBC News Magazine, driving expert Tom Vanderbilt offers ten tips to reduce the stress of driving. Some of them are UK-specific (there's no option for cyclists not to wear helmets in Australia, for example), but there's still good advice in here, including the ever-notable assertion that changing lanes rarely helps you get to your destination much faster. Got any other tactics to make driving less of a hassle? Steer them into the comments.
How To Bring The Pleasure Back To Driving
Comments
Music.
Not the distracting, over the top kind. Puts me in the best mood when driving. As long as the volume isn't excessive, music is a great boost. I take care before a journey selecting what to listen to. Classical is great in traffic jams. I can't bear the thought of a trip without it.........