How Does Word Apply Styles And Formatting?

Using styles is the best way to apply consistent formatting in any kind of word processing document, but with so many different ways of achieving format effects in Word, it can be hard to tell which approach to take, or what takes precedence when there are multiple document styles and individual formatting tweaks in use. The official Word blog has a useful rundown of how Word applies the various formatting options — very handy if you can't work out just why a particularly tricky document isn't doing quite what you want.