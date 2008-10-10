Houdini Manages Hidden Files On Your Mac

Mac OS X only: You already know the command-line method for revealing hidden files on your Mac, but you have to Google the correct command every time—but free application Houdini saves you the trouble. Fire up Houdini to toggle hidden file visibility on and off, move, copy, open, or delete hidden files or folders on your Mac. Just from the few Mac users who have trouble trying out my todo.txt command line tool because of the hidden configuration file involved, it's clear that Houdini is a welcome alternative method to firing up the Terminal. Houdini is a free download for Mac only.