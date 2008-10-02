If you're looking to buy a house, it's always good to know what it (and others in the neighbourhood) sold for last time. Traditionally, that's required paying a commercial provider for information, but Home Price History inverts that approach by providing a web application where you can store and share the results of your own real estate search. Currently, there's around 4000 properties listed on the site: not yet enough to make it possible to abandon all other sources of information, but a useful extra resource. For another approach to neighbourhood investigation, check out previously mentioned StreetAdvisor.
Home Price History Shares Real Estate Price Information
Comments
Hmm... Interesting.
Would be better if they made the REIV history of sale data available to all rather than just available to estate agents.
That would REALLY beef up that database.