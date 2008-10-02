Home Price History Shares Real Estate Price Information

If you're looking to buy a house, it's always good to know what it (and others in the neighbourhood) sold for last time. Traditionally, that's required paying a commercial provider for information, but Home Price History inverts that approach by providing a web application where you can store and share the results of your own real estate search. Currently, there's around 4000 properties listed on the site: not yet enough to make it possible to abandon all other sources of information, but a useful extra resource. For another approach to neighbourhood investigation, check out previously mentioned StreetAdvisor.