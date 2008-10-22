Windows/Mac/Linux (all platforms with Java): GTD Free, a Java-based desktop app, is one of the most straight-forward implementations of the Getting Things Done organizational system you'll see, but it also serves as a great introduction for the GTD-curious. Five tabs put your tasks in a sequential flow, and using them helps reinforce GTD's basic tenets in your brain. Bang out action blurbs in Collect, detail them in Process, file them in already-labelled folders like Actions, Someday/Maybe, and Projects, and mark them off in Execute. It's definitely not a lightweight, paper-like system, but it's a fairly clean implementation if you want to try Getting Things Done as it was really intended. GTD Free is a free download, works wherever the Java platform does.
GTD Free Puts Getting Things Done On The Desktop
Comments
Hi. Gtd-free is an elegant program. I have tried several other apps based on David Allen's system, including LifeBalance and Simple GTD. Neither of them come close to the simple intuitive process and ease of gtd-free. However. It has stopped working. I can't even open it. And I can't open the download exe either. Strange! And there doesn't seem to be anywhere to get help with it. Darn!
Ruth
Simple is the best when it comes to GTD, so congrats to what looks like a great application.