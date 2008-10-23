While kicking the commute habit can certainly help reduce your carbon footprint, you can be greener. Green web site TreeHugger's guide to greening your home office offers some good tips. The truly smug use recycled furniture, have a paperless office, clean with non-toxic, biodegradable products, and buy earth-friendly electronics and office supplies. But even a potted aspidistra or two can make difference by oxygenating your workspace, whether you work at home or not. Any tips for reducing your impact on gaia around the homestead? I, for one, wash my pants far less frequently.
Green Your Home Office
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Great story.
We (ie workers/employees) still have some hurdles to get over before we are comfortable with virtual meetings. I'd like to see us make more use of the home office.
Check out some of the issues I have identified at Green [email protected]
http://www.nowwearetalking.com.au/blogs/green-files/breaking-the-virtual-meeting-barrier