Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

GPS. On Your N96

Nokia-N96f.jpgGetting lost has never been more difficult. Like earlier mobiles in Nokia's Nseries range, the new Nokia N96 includes a built-in GPS receiver with A-GPS. Unlike its predecessors, the latest smartphone from the Finnish brand allows you to search for addresses through the preinstalled Maps 2.0 application, has onboard Australian and NZ maps and 3 months trial of the voice guided turn-by-turn navigation.

In the spirit of "the web made by hand" you can also save all of your favourite spots in the MyPlaces directory and share them with the world.

But what's the really convenient part? The Nokia N96 comes with an in-car charger, for those of us who find navigation a foreign concept... even with GPS.
For a closer look at the N96, click here.

Comments

  • Matt Bottrell Guest

    The N95 8GB also comes with the Nokia Maps 2.0, in addition the pack I purchased had 6 months of voice navigation.

    It doesn't beat a dedicated GPS unit, but for a handy 'in your pocket' device it works reasonably well.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles