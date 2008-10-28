GPhotospace Uses Your Gmail Account For Photo Storage And Sharing

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only (for now): Firefox extension GPhotospace integrates with your Gmail account to store and share digital photos easily with Gmail. Once you install GPhotospace, all that's left to do is start creating albums from photos on your desktop. The simple-to-use extension uploads the files to your Gmail account (resizing them from small to huge sizes as you deem appropriate), and works entirely from within Firefox. Once you've created an album or two, you can share entire albums quickly and easily by clicking the Share button and taking advantage of GPhotospace's integration with Gmail for autocompletion of email addresses. GPhotospace is free, currently only supports Windows (though an OS X update is in the works). If you'd prefer a tool that worked with the media you've already stored in your Gmail account, check out previously mentioned Xoopit.

