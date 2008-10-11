GPass Boosts Browsing Privacy, Circumvents Censorship And Filters

Windows only: Free application GPass helps you bypass censorship and blocked web sites by tunneling network traffic through encrypted proxy servers. After you install GPass, launching an application using the proxy is as simple as double-clicking the app from inside the GPass interface. GPass will launch the program with all the necessary tunneling in place. GPass is easy to use, and requires no setup on your part unless you want to do a little tweaking. It's also impressively fast for a proxy—it appears to choose the proxy server with the quickest response rate when it starts up. We've mentioned other tools for accessing blocked web sites with previously mentioned Hotspot Shield—whether they're blocked by location or by a corporate filter—but GPass looks like an excellent ad-free alternative. If you give it a try, let's hear how it worked for you in the comments.