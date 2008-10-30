Click on the "Show Details" link at the top of any feed inside Google Reader, and you'll get a bar chart of how often new posts arrive, and how many you read—this is in addition to the overall subscription information you can get by hitting the Trends link on the top of the left sidebar.
Google Reader Adds Per-Subscription Stats
