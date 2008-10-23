Google Launches Australian Mapping Competition, Gives Away Macbook

Google's My Maps feature is already a pretty cool way of annotating maps with local information, but here's an added incentive to get tagging: a competition for the best local maps, with a Macbook as a prize for the best entry. There's a bunch of celebrity examples on the site already, and I suspect many Lifehacker readers could do as well or better than Jamie Durie. Check out the video above for a basic guide on building maps; the contest closes November 28.