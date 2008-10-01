Google Image Search Adds Photo-Only Option

Google Image Search now has an option, available in the "Advanced" options, to return only actual photos on a search, rather than illustrations and logos. A few tests show it isn't perfect, but it does help winnow down results. The Google Operating System points out, however, that Microsoft's own Live image search has a fuller set of search filters. [via]
