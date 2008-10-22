On the heels of Mozilla's location-aware Geode extension for Firefox, Google announces that Google Gears will get a geolocation functionality for laptop Wi-Fi users, so you can get local news and searches without manually entering your location. [via]
Google Gears Getting Location Awareness
Fitzroyalty is a hyperlocal blog about the suburb of Fitzroy in Melbourne. It uses the Wordpress CMS and the Geopress plugin to geotag posts to the GeoRSS standard. Geode and Gears Geolocation will enable browser location awareness but someone needs to build something to connect the location aware browser to location specific content. PHP freaks - your mission is to build a Wordpress plugin that uses Geode or Gears Geolocation data with post geo data to enable readers to load up my blog (or any blog with geotagged content) and get the story nearest to them, not just the most recent story.