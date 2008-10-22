Google Docs Gets Footnotes (With Limitations)

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Footnote.jpgGoogle Operating System reports that Google Docs has been upgraded to allow footnotes (an essential component for any students or academics out there), but that the implementation has some serious limitations. Because Google Docs doesn't support pagination, you can't tell how your footnotes will appear until you print them, and importing into a standalone word processor creates endnotes (rather than on-page footnotes). With luck, the next implementation might be better — in the meantime, old-fashioned, non-cloud, standalone word processors like Microsoft Word and OpenOffice.org Documents still look like the best formatting bet.

