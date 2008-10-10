Google Chrome Not Yet Part Of Google Pack

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Google pack screengrab.png Google has been keen to promote its Chrome browser, even to the point of heavily featuring the browser on its zealously-guarded front page. But that enthusiasm isn't universal, it seems. As reader Dom M points out, Chrome is not included in Google's easy-install software bundle Google Pack, which instead promotes Firefox. That might change in the future, but it seems for now Google still wants one foot in each camp. Thanks Dom M!

    FYI Firefox version in the google pack is not V3.03. So much for the keep your software up to date reason for Google Pack.

