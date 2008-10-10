Google has been keen to promote its Chrome browser, even to the point of heavily featuring the browser on its zealously-guarded front page. But that enthusiasm isn't universal, it seems. As reader Dom M points out, Chrome is not included in Google's easy-install software bundle Google Pack, which instead promotes Firefox. That might change in the future, but it seems for now Google still wants one foot in each camp. Thanks Dom M!
Google Chrome Not Yet Part Of Google Pack
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
FYI Firefox version in the google pack is not V3.03. So much for the keep your software up to date reason for Google Pack.