Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

gMote Makes Mouse Gestures Simple

Windows only: Freeware application gMote is an attractive, full-featured mouse gesture utility. We've covered a lot of mouse gesture apps in the past—like previously mentioned Mazzick—but as CNET's Download Blog points out, gMote's dual-pane interface makes it one of the easiest to use gesture apps around. gMote can hold your hand through making your first gestures if you're a new user, and it supports well over 30 different actions. As an added bonus, gMote also prompts you when a new gesture you've created matches too closely with an existing gesture, so your gestures stay distinct. gMote is a free download, Windows only. gMote requires no installation, so you should be able to carry it on your thumb drive, too.

gMote [via CNET]

Comments

  • DelBoy Guest

    This is a great little app. Would it work with touchscreens?

    0
  • Easton Guest

    I like mglaunch better, works fine with my touchpad. Touchscreen? maybe it works. :) Just use one finger.

    u can find it here, http://www.mouse-gesture.com

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles