gMote Makes Mouse Gestures Simple

Windows only: Freeware application gMote is an attractive, full-featured mouse gesture utility. We've covered a lot of mouse gesture apps in the past—like previously mentioned Mazzick—but as CNET's Download Blog points out, gMote's dual-pane interface makes it one of the easiest to use gesture apps around. gMote can hold your hand through making your first gestures if you're a new user, and it supports well over 30 different actions. As an added bonus, gMote also prompts you when a new gesture you've created matches too closely with an existing gesture, so your gestures stay distinct. gMote is a free download, Windows only. gMote requires no installation, so you should be able to carry it on your thumb drive, too.