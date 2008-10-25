Gmail Puts A Smile On Your Face, Adds Emoticons

In another step toward the inevitable devolution of the written word that is the internet, Gmail has finally added support for emoticons in Gmail. No longer must you say with words what you can more accurately convey with an animated smiley-face cartoon. Gmail Chat lovers will be glad to know the update brings a whole new page of emoticons to chat, as well.
GMAIL: NOW WITH ESSENTIAL CRAB EMOTE
I don't get it. Is it a suggestion of "crabbyness"? A happy, dancing crab clicking its claws with joy? Or... maybe pictures are the only way one can convey information when speaking to ones significant other about a test one had.
*crab* *thumbsup* *sad* *shifty eyes*
*crab* *thumbsdown* *grin* *cocktail*