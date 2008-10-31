Gmail Offers Higher Uptime Than Exchange, Lotus

Besides data privacy, the big consideration around moving your data to the "cloud" is what happens if servers go down. However, in a big toot for cloud computing (and their own products and interest), Google says that Gmail is more reliable than Exchange, Groupwise, and Lotus—a total of 10-15 minutes of downtime per month over the last year.
