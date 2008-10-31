Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Gmail Labs Adds Text Messaging To Gchat

Gmail's latest Labs experiment adds an option to send SMS text messages to contacts from the Google Chat sidebar, at no cost and with replies arriving as new chat lines. Like other Labs, you'll have to enable it by heading to the Labs icon in your Gmail settings and enabling "Text Messaging (SMS) in Chat," although the feature is apparently being rolled out gradually to users. Once enabled, you can type and choose a contact from the Chat sidebar and select "Send SMS" from the options that pop up to the right of their name, or select "Video & more" from the options dialog on a chat window. Enter a phone number, type your chat, and Google tells the recipient that they can reply like any other text. Gmail's definitely making a play to become your all-in-one contact and messaging centre, and free text messaging is a powerful tool to getting there. If you've tried out Gchat-powered texting, tell us your experiences in the comments. Screen via Gizmodo.

Sending SMS from Gmail [Gmail Help Centre via Google Operating System]

Comments

  • Eddie Guest

    Only works for Us phones on the US network.

    0
  • Mark self Guest

    only works on US phones ho hum
    anybody ever wonder why Australians get ripped off on a daily basis?

    0
  • Simon Guest

    My kids can send me sms messages and we r in australia..they come from their Gmail address....Not sure how they do it but they do it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles