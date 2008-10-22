Gmail Gives You More Control Of Your Contacts

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Used to be that when you emailed someone five times from Gmail, that recipient automatically got added to your contacts list—but no more. The Official Gmail Blog explains that now message recipients who you haven't explicitly added to your Contacts list yourself go into a separate "Suggested Contacts" list. Suggested contacts still show up in the To: field's auto-complete, but still separate "people who you cared enough to edit or add by hand" versus "people you replied to a few times." The update will be retroactive, too:

As part of this change, we're moving previously auto-added contacts back into Suggested Contacts. Only contacts that you've edited, imported or added to a group will remain in My Contacts. This will provide everyone with a clean slate and, we hope, a better point for syncing contacts with mobile devices (for example with Android). We'll be rolling this change out to everyone over the next few days.

Minor but helpful upgrade. What other updates do you want to see to Gmail's contacts? Shout 'em out in the comments.

More changes to Gmail contact manager [Official Gmail Blog]

  • Craig Guest

    They really need to differentiate between My Contacts and Suggested Contacts when syncing to the iPhone!

  • Jo Ann Mathieu Guest

    I am reading above that if I edited any of the files in MY CONTACTS that the file would be left as is. This is not happening! I am losing valuable information on my data files that I have added personal information on family, friends and CLIENTS that are completely disappearing from MY CONTACTS! Sometimes completely zapped, or occasionally only with their email address. They are NOT being left in My Contacts! What is going on? How can I stop this Carnage!?!? I'm losing VALUABLE INFORMATION!

