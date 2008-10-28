Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Getting Things Done With Microsoft OneNote


Windows only: If reading the comments on GTD-related posts is any indicator, many of you have found yourself in the situation I recently found myself in: you love getting things done but somehow your system isn't working like you planned and you've fallen off the wagon. While reading up on ways to more effectively use Microsoft OneNote as a GTD tool I came across a brilliant tag based implementation courtesy of Rob from the productivity blog 7Breaths. We featured Rob's integration of OneNote and Outlook back in August, but somehow I had completely overlooked his method of using OneNote tagging system to move ideas through the Capture - Process - NextAction/Project cycle.

Here is a quick summary of Rob's system, definitely read his series of blog entries on the topic in detail:

Within OneNote you set up tags for things like Processing, Contexts (@home, @calls, etc.), and for Projects. I additionally set up a tag for Someday/Maybe which was absent from Rob's implementation. The tags are the most critical part of the implementation and the part that has done the most to radically improve my workflow. OneNote has checkbox style tags that allow you to tag and then check off items, very handy.

Create a Notebook for GTD, with tabs for Today, the current month, Active Projects, Support Files, Archived Months, and Archives projects. I, again, added a Someday/Maybe tab.

The Today tab is where you do all your capturing. Here is where you would enter something like "Upgrade Computer" and tag it as "Processing"

During the day when you sit down to process your new inputs, you search using the "Processing" tag to make sure no newly captured items have escaped your attention. As you process each input you tag it appropriately if it is a single action: "call insurance company and request copy of accident report" receives the @call tag. A project, and this is where using OneNote and tags really shines, gets its own dedicated page. An input that is multi-stepped become a project. By right clicking on the project item in the list you can create a linked page in OneNote. This linked page can be dragged into the Active Projects tab and will serve as a base for all the information for that project.

The beauty of the tagging system is that no matter how many projects you have, because the next actions in each project are tagged a comprehensive list is a simple search away. The tags-as-checkboxes feature I mentioned above is especially handy during searches, you can search only by the unchecked tags to ensure the list is current. Searching for the @call tag will generate an instant list of all the phone calls you need to make across all projects while still giving you, thanks to OneNote, the flexibility to lay out your projects and accompanying information as you see fit.

Finding Rob's OneNote workflow helped me break through the mental resistance I was experiencing fully implementing GTD the way I wanted. If you've had a similar breakthrough, share it below in the comments and help out your fellow readers!

GTD with OneNote [7Breaths]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles