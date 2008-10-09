Getting Good With Photoshop's Lens Blur Tool

Weblog TUAW posts a detailed step-by-step tutorial for using Photoshop's Lens Blur tool to clip objects from one photograph to another. In the example, the author moves an open book from a plain white background to a wood floor, and though the lighting is a little conspicuous, the results are still impressive. The guide is also packed with helpful screenshots, which makes any good Photoshop tutorial stand out. Check out how to blend layers in Photoshop with displacement for a similarly cool effect, or try TUAW's other guide to simulating a tilt-shift lens with the Lens Blur tool.