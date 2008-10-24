Get Team Projects Done Faster With Scrumy

Free webapp Scrumy helps teams manage and complete projects that will feel familiar to anyone who's used Scrum collaboration techniques developing software. Frustrated when cheap sticky notes refused to stay stuck to the wall, the folks from Knockout Apps decided to develop a digital solution. A free version is available, but to go pro it'll cost you $US7 a month or $US60 a year and you'll get extra features like automatically generated burndown charts to track your progress from day to day. Plus, you won't randomly get a clip from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air instead of your project. Check out the demo, and if you're not convinced, check out the team's "Professional Infomercial" after the jump.