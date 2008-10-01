Get Photo Prints For One Cent Each

There's been an ongoing price war amongst large retailers for the cheapest price to print photos, but this particular deal might take some beating. Online photo printing service Snapfish (an HP spin-off) is running a promotion offering up to 50 prints for 1 cent each by using the code NEWCENTAU at checkout. Even with $2.95 for standard postage, that equals an effective rate of about 7 cents a print. That might be hard to beat if you want some hard copies for the relatives, but get ordering quickly if you're keen: the offer expires on October 7.