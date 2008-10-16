Flock 2 Adds MySpace Support, Themed Interface



Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): Flock, the social-focused browser built on the Firefox codebase (and now powered by Firefox 3), has released its final 2.0 version. The newest edition includes all the improvements from the 2.0 betas, but adds much-requested integration with MySpace networking, support for the Media RSS protocol on sites that Flock doesn't already hook into, and custom themes that work much like Firefox 3. New to Flock? Check out Jason's screenshot tour for a look at the basic features included in the 2.0 release. Flock is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.