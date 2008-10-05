Flickr Panda Vomits Rainbow Of Interesting Photos

We're not exactly clear on why there's a panda on Flickr puking a rainbow of photos, but there it is, an unusual way to see the best images on the photo-sharing site. Click on a photo quick before it disappears to see its Flickr page. [via Waxy]
